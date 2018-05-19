Plein Air Workshop

1 Day, Saturday, May 19

10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Fee: $40.00 Member Fee: $32.00

New to outdoor painting? Returning? Experienced? Something for everyone in this relaxing time outdoors in Wustum's garden. Bring your painting materials of choice and greet the spring with creative energy. Techniques, tips and personal attention to the student's questions will be addressed. Bring a hat and portable chair in addition to your supplies, easels optional.

New to painting? Bring portable watercolors and a travel size watercolor paper.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.