Poco are the pioneers of the country-rock sound that soared out of California in the late sixties and early seventies, Poco was the inspiration for bands like The Eagles, Firefall, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Pure Prairie League, Little River Band and The Ozark Mountain Daredevils, as well as the new breed of country-rock acts.

Doors and bar open 6:45 PM. Concert begins 7:30 PM. Tickets $50.

Not a bad seat in the house - come check out this intimate, 200-seat, historic venue in Green Lake, WI!

Packages with local hotels will be available. Call the office for details 920.294.4279