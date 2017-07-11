Event time: 6:30pm

Music isn’t the only attraction in Milwaukee County Parks during the summer. Once a month through September, Juneau Park hosts this free Poetry in the Park event, where wordsmiths read their work against the inspiring backdrop of Lake Michigan. July’s lineup features four poets: Ed Werstein, Tiffany Miller, Pete Burzynski and the recently crowned Wisconsin Poet Laureate Karla Huston, an Appleton resident who won a Pushcart Prize for her 2013 collection A Theory of Lipstick . Guests are invited to bring chairs and blankets to sit on and food and refreshments to snack on.