Poetry Reading: Abraham Smith & Steve Timm

Join us for an evening with Abraham Smith and Steve Timm!

We will also be celebrating the publication of Abraham Smith’s The Destruction of Man from Third Man Books!

You can enjoy a preview of Abraham Smith reading from The Destruction of Man HERE!

Abraham Smith is the author of five poetry collections: Destruction of Man (Third Man Books, 2018); Ashagalomancy (Action Books, 2015); Only Jesus Could Icefish in Summer (Action Books, 2014); Hank (Action Books, 2010); and Whim Man Mammon (Action Books, 2007). In 2015, he released Hick Poetics (Lost Roads Press), a co-edited anthology of contemporary rural American poetry and related essays. He is the recipient of fellowships from the Fine Arts Work Center and the Alabama State Council on the Arts. Tuskaloosa Kills, a prose patchwork co-written with Scott McWaters, was published last month by Spork Press. Smith is an Assistant Professor of English at Weber State University, Ogden, UT.

Three books with Steve Timm’s name on the cover: This’s That (There Press, 2016); Un storia (Blazevox, 2010), and Disparity (Blazevox, 2007). Recently poems from Rule of Composition, his 100-poem-listening to recordings by the Cecil Talyor Feel Trio have appeared in Angry Old Man, Dream Pop Press, and Futures Trading. He teaches English as a second language at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This is part of a series of readings celebrating new & recent poetry publications. The series has been generously funded by The Poetry Foundation, publishers of Poetry Magazine who work to raise poetry to a more visible and influential position in our culture.