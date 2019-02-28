Poetry Reading: dg nanouk okpik

dg nanouk okpik is an Alaskan Native Iñupiat-Inuit from the Arctic slope. She earned her BFA at the Institute of American Indian Arts and an MFA at in Creative Writing at University of Southern Maine's Stonecoast College. Her debut poetry collection, Corpse Whale (2012), won an American Book Award. Her work has also been featured in Effigies: An Anthology of Indigenous Writing from the Pacific Rim (2009) and Sing: Poetry from the Indigenous Americas (2011). A recipient of the Truman Capote Trust Scholarship, she has taught at the Institute for American Indian Arts and has served as a resident advisor for the Sante Fe (New Mexico) Indian School. She lives in Santa Fe.

This program is part of our series Native Writers in the 21st Century, made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Forest County Potawatomi Foundation.