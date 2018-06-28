Poetry Reading: Elisa Karbin & Jessica L. Walsh

Join us for a reading to celebrate the publication of Elisa Karbin’s debut collection, Snare, just out from Finishing Line Press! Elisa will read with Jessica L. Walsh, author of How to Break My Neck (About Editions, 2018).

Elisa Karbin is the author of Snare (Finishing Line Press, 2018). Her poems have recently appeared in, or are forthcoming from, Indiana Review, The Journal, West Branch and Notre Dame Review, amongst others. A multiple Pushcart nominee, she is the recipient of a residency at the Vermont Studio Center and a Tinseltown Helton Fellowship from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee where she is a PhD candidate in the creative writing program. A dedicated educator, she works as a private tutor and university instructor and will be taking up the post of Visiting Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire in fall of 2018.

Jessica L. Walsh is the author of How to Break My Neck and the forthcoming collection The List of Last Tries as well as two chapbooks. Her work has appeared in RHINO, Tinderbox, Whale Road Review, and more. She is a professor of English at a community college outside of Chicago and the blog manager for Agape Editions.