Poetry Reading: Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué & Edgar Garcia

Gabriel Ojeda-Sagué is a gay, Latino Leo living in Chicago. He is the author of the poetry collections Jazzercise Is a Language (The Operating System, 2018), which examines the exercise craze of the 1980s, and Oil and Candle (Timeless, Infinite Light, 2016), a meditation on ritual and racism. Ojeda-Sagué is also the author of chapbooks on gay sex, Cher, the Legend of Zelda, and anxious bilingualism. His third book, Losing Miami, considers the potential consequences of climate change and sea level rise on that city, and is forthcoming from Civil Coping Mechanisms in 2019.

Edgar Garcia is a scholar of hemispheric literatures and cultures of the Americas, principally of the

20th century. His work has explored the fields of indigenous and Latino studies, American literature, poetry and poetics, and environmental criticism. He is the author of Skins of Columbus: A Dream Ethnography (Fence Books, 2019) and Signs of the Americas: A Poetics of Pictography, Hieroglyphs, and Khipu (University of Chicago Press, 2019). He also co-edited American Literature in the World (Columbia University Press, 2016), which examines the transnational contexts of a national literary tradition. He is the recipient of a BA in English with honors from the University of California, Berkeley, as well as MA, MPhil, and PhD degrees in English from Yale University. He is Neubauer Family Assistant Professor in the Department of English at the University of Chicago, where he also teaches in the Department of Creative Writing.

Part of our series Unwriting Borders: Latinx Voices in the U.S., curated by Roberto Harrison and made possible with support from the Milwaukee Arts Board.