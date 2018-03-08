Poetry Reading: Jenny Benjamin & Ed Block

A reading in celebration of new publications: Jenny Benjamin’s More Than a Box of Crayons and Ed Block’s Seasons of Change, both from Finishing Line Press.

Jenny Benjamin is the owner of her freelance writing business JB Communications, LLC. Over thirty of her poems have appeared in journals, including DIAGRAM, Fulcrum, Chelsea, and the Crab Orchard Review. Her first novel, This Most Amazing, was published in 2013 by Armida Books in Nicosia, Cyprus. She lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her three daughters and dog.

Ed Block, Emeritus Professor of English at Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, retired from teaching in 2012. He and his family have lived in Greendale, Wisconsin for twenty-seven years. There he tends a garden, does watercolors, leads book discussions for local organizations, and continues to read and write about literature and compose poems. His interviews, essays, and reviews on literary topics, and on the spirituality of everyday life, have appeared in America, Commonweal, Image, Logos, U.S. Catholic, and a variety of other journals. Seasons of Change is his second collection of poems. Anno Domini (Wipf and Stock) was published in 2016.

