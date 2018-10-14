Poetry Reading: Ken Taylor and J. Peter Moore

Join us for an evening with Key Taylor and J. Peter Moore!

Ken Taylor is the co-founder and contributing editor of Lute & Drum. He is the author of self-portrait as joseph cornell (Pressed Wafer, 2016) and the chapbooks: dog with elizabethan collar (selva oscura press, 2015) and first the trees, now this (Three Count Pour, 2013). His poetry has appeared in Hambone, Volt, Blackbird, Southword, Blackbox Manifold, Carolina Quarterly, and others.

J. Peter Moore is a literary critic, poet and editor, working at the intersection of multiple disciplines, including linguistics, architecture, visual arts and black studies. His scholarly project, Other Than a Citizen: Vernacular Poetics in Postwar America, examines the work of avant-garde poets who turned to the unadorned, anonymous practices of everyday life to find a model for countering the institutional regimentation of the postwar social world. He is the author of two poetry collections, Southern Colortype (Three Count Pour, 2013) and Zippers and Jeans (selva oscura, 2017), and the editor and co-founder of Lute & Drum: An Online Arts Journal. He currently lives in Lafayette, Indiana, where he teaches as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Honors College at Purdue University. When he is not writing or talking about writing, he can be found behind the three-point line, working on his shot.