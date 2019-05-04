Poetry Reading: Mary-Kim Arnold & Kate Colby

Mary-Kim Arnold’s Litany for the Long Moment (Essay Press, 2018), an experimental memoir about her adoption from Korea at the age of two, has recently been honored by the Asian Pacific American Librarians Association, featured in NPR’s Code Switch 2018 Book Guide, and named by Entropy Magazine as one of the Best Nonfiction Books of 2018. It is also a nominee for the 2019 Krause Essay Prize. Her poetry collection, The Fish & The Dove, is forthcoming from Noemi Press in 2020. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in Conjunctions, Hyperallergic, Poem-a-Day, The Georgia Review, The Rumpus, and Tupelo Quarterly. She teaches in the Nonfiction Writing Program at Brown University.

Kate Colby is author of seven books of poetry, including The Arrangements (Four Way Books, 2018), and a new book of critical poem-essays, Dream of the Trenches (Noemi Books, 2019). She has received awards and fellowships from the Poetry Society of America, Rhode Island State Council for the Arts and Harvard’s Woodberry Poetry Room, where she was the 2017–18 Creative Fellow. Her poems and essays have recently appeared or are forthcoming in A Public Space, The Boston Review, The Brooklyn Rail, Chicago Review and the DIA Readings in Contemporary Poetry Anthology. She lives and teaches in Providence, Rhode Island.

This reading is part of a series of readings celebrating new poetry publications made possible with support from the Poetry Foundation.