Poetry Reading/Performance: Rodrigo Toscano

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee English Department Presents Rodrigo Toscano.

3217 North Lake Dr.

Rodrigo Toscano is the author of seven collections of poetry, most recently Explosion Rocks Springfield. His collection In Range is forthcoming from Chax Book 2019. His Collapsible Poetics Theater was a National Poetry Series selection, and he is the recipient of a New York State Fellowship in Poetry. He works for the Labor Institute on educational / training projects that involve environmental and labor justice, health & safety culture transformation, and immigrant worker rights. Originally, from San Diego, Toscano now lives in New Orleans.

Free and open to the public