Poetry Reading: Sara Larsen and David Brazil

Sara Larsen is a poet living in Oakland. She is the author of Merry Hell (Atelos, 2016). Her previous book is All Revolutions Will Be Fabulous (Printing Press, 2014). She is also the author of chapbooks Riot Cops en route to Troy and The Hallucinated, among others. From 2008-2011, she co-edited TRY magazine.

David Brazil is a pastor and translator. His most recent book is Holy Ghost (City Lights, 2017). He lives in Oakland, California.