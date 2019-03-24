Pollinators Need Our Help
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Milwaukee River Advocates present Charlie Koenen's exciting "Beesentation", Pollinators Need Our Help, a bee-centric vision of the plight of pollinators and the need to regenerate thriving hive communities in urban environments and beyond. From 1:30-3:30, including some social time and questions after.
