Pomerium, "Christmas Music From the Old World"
St. Joseph Center Chapel 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Among the themes celebrated in the sacred art of the Middle Ages and Renaissance, none approaches in significance the threefold mysteries of the Christian faith: Christmas, Easter, and Pentecost. This concert presents a selection of Gregorian chant and monophonic devotional songs for the Christmas season alongside polyphonic works by Renaissance masters William Byrd, Josquin des Prez, and Giovanni Palestrina.
