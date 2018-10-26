Pond w/Purr

What do you call a group of psychedelic songsters all grown up? A group who were often considered the younger sibling, who have come into their own? Artists who just released their best piece of work yet, and musicians who unleash one of the rowdiest and strongest live touring sets witnessed? You call them POND.

“Pond, an Australian rock band, toppled the stateliness of Britpop anthems into psychedelic turbulence, melting down grandiose riffs or pushing them toward screaming tantrums.” – New York Times

“From sleazy rock excess, to introspective, cracked psychedelia and back again” – Fader

“Pond…are very good at nailing tracks with best-of-both worlds approach, fusing those indulgent chunks of far-outness with fundamentally solid rock’n’roll tunes.” – Pitchfork