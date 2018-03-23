Pop Up Racine – A Night Market in the Belle City

Support local talent, meet new people, and get involved with a unique Pop Up Night Market hosted by What’s Up Racine and Visioning a Greater Racine on Friday, March 23 from 6 to 9 p.m. More than 16 unique indie artists and artisans will grace Racine’s Uptown at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine, Wis., during this highly curated event.

Guests will experience a Pop Up Market that showcases our potential to be a community that will be an exciting location for young adults, offering a climate that attracts them to live, work, and play. Shop local makers and learn how you can get involved in making Racine a flourishing community we are all proud to call home.

Admission is free with food and drinks available for purchase. Attendees can choose from an array of artisan crafts and artwork from Racine artists such as Prince Parise, Perennial Soaps, and Longshot Vinyl. For more information, visit the What’s Up Racine Facebook page.