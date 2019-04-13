Porky's Groove Machine Lowdown Brass Band

PORKY'S GROOVE MACHINE W/ SP GST LOWDOWN BRASS BAND- SATURDAY, APRIL 13TH 8PM

More Info

$12 tickets available here- anodyne-porkysgroovemachine.eventbrite.com

Porky's Groove Machine is a horn-driven, licensed provider of environmentally sustainable nerd funk that is “ready to help you get on with your baddest self” (Maximum Ink Music Magazine, July 2017). They are currently on tour in support of their new album, "Hello, My Name Is," to be released March 22. Since forming in 2011, they’ve criss-crossed the Midwest and East Coast, bringing their mature musicality (but no so mature sense of humor) to audiences of all ages. With their tight playing, choreographed dance moves, and audience-engaging performances, they always bring a funky party that is sure to get crowds laughing, dancing, and singing!

$12 advance ticket HERE or $15 at the door