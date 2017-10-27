Port Washington Ghost HUNT!

Welcome to the Port Washington Ghost Walk and Ghost Hunt

Friday, October 27 and Saturday October 28, 2017

1 combo ghost walk and ghost hunt per night*** at 10:15pm

Celebrate Halloween with the popular Port Washington Ghost Walk and an actual Ghost Hunt. Located only 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, paranormal Port Washington is a bit of New England charm in Wisconsin.

Your walking adventure starts with ghost stories in historic downtown Port Washington, WI. Your walking adventure starts with ghost stories in historic downtown Port Washington, WI starting at the Wisconsin Chair Company historic marker near Dockside Deli. This portion of the evening takes about 90 minutes.

Then – for the 10:15 tour only – join us for an actual GHOST HUNT of our final destination. Over the years, a number of ghost walkers have reported unusual activity at this location. Now, we're going to spend a bit more time there. Bring your equipment and see what you catch.

The ghost hunt portion of your night is led by an experienced paranormal investigator. It includes instructions on using equipment and investigative techniques. If you don’t have equipment, we will have some items for loan. This ghost walk and hunt will go very late so that we're hunting during the witching hour.

To be part of the adventure, please order your tickets via Paypal at www.capercompany.com and select the 10:15 tour. For more information, see the FAQ page on the website or feel free to email susanscotfry@gmail.com or call 262-498-5777

Directions and instructions will be emailed when you purchase your admission.

Happy Halloween!

*** The 7:30, 8:00 and 9:45 pm ghost walks are only the historic downtown haunts and a bit at Union Cemetery. If you’re interested in that option instead of the extended ghost hunt version, choose one of those options when ordering tickets.