Welcome to the 8th Annual Port Washington Ghost Walk!

Two nights only - Friday, October 27 and Saturday October 28, 2017

3 ghost walks each night** at 7:30, 8:00 and 9:45pm

Celebrate Halloween with an evening visiting and hearing about haunting experiences of paranormal Port Washington. Located only 30 minutes north of Milwaukee, Port Washington is a little bit of New England charm in Wisconsin.

Your walking adventure starts with ghost stories in historic downtown Port Washington, WI starting at the Wisconsin Chair Company historic marker near Dockside Deli. This portion of the evening takes about 90 minutes.

Every walk explores ghost stories and sightings in the historic downtown and haunted Union Cemetery in paranormal Port Washington, WI and takes about 2 hours total. (You get a lot of spirits for your buck...)

To be part of the adventure, please order your tickets via Paypal at www.capercompany.com . For more information, see the FAQ page on the website or feel free to email susanscotfrygmail.com or call 262-498-5777

Directions and details will be emailed when you purchase your admission. $15.00 per person

Happy Halloween!

**The 4th walk of the evening at 10:15 includes an actual GHOST HUNT! If you’re interested in that extra special experience, choose that option when ordering tickets.