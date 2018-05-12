Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Conference
The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Conference at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. A $6.00 donation is requested.
This night features some of The Coffee House’s most talented writers, including Eric Baer, Jay Bullock, Chris Head, Mark Plotkin, Bob Estes, Chris Straw, and Barb & Tom Webber. These singer-songwriters challenge each other to write new songs throughout the year: hear the results in one fun-filled, thought-provoking night! Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.