Portage Road Songwriters Guild New Song Conference at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30. A $6.00 donation is requested.

This night features some of The Coffee House’s most talented writers, including Eric Baer, Jay Bullock, Chris Head, Mark Plotkin, Bob Estes, Chris Straw, and Barb & Tom Webber. These singer-songwriters challenge each other to write new songs throughout the year: hear the results in one fun-filled, thought-provoking night! Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com.