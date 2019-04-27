Portage Road Songwriters Guild

This annual Portage Road Songwriters Guild showcase features some of The Coffee House’s most talented writers, including Eric Baer, Jay Bullock, Chris Head, Mark Plotkin, Bob Estes, Chris Straw, and Barb & Tom Webber. These singer-songwriters challenge each other to create new music throughout the year and critique each other’s songs. Tonight they will share the results with you in one fun-filled, thought-provoking, ear-perking night. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15. More information available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.

The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
414-534-4612
