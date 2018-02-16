Porter Nickerson - Concert Benefitting Advocates of Ozaukee

Porter Nickerson will be back on Friday, February 16th to the Cedarburg Cultural Center for their annual Advocates of Ozaukee benefit concert. Gather your friends and families for what is always a spectacular show supporting survivors in our community!

Midwest artists Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson are an exciting addition to the indie-duo scene. With their liquid harmonies and unassailable, playful performance chemistry, these two solo artists have joined their unique talents to create the unforgettaable sound of Porter Nickerson.

Together these highly accomplished artists take audiences on a singular musical ride full of heart, grit, energy, and fun that showcases the best of what live music has to offer.

Buy your tickets in advance and save! Tickets are $25 in advance and if still available, $30 at the door.

Proceeds go to providing services and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community.

Tickets are available at www.advocatesofozaukee.com