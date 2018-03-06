Portrait Painting in Acrylics
Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404
8 Weeks, March 6 - April 24, 2018
Tuesdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00
Portraiture in the age of digital selfies. Learn "how to" techniques and why we continue to use paint in the current era. Beginners welcome, returns encouraged. This is a class that supports your interest and creates a solid understanding of acrylics.
Online registration closes three days before class begins.
Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.
