Portrait Painting in Acrylics

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

8 Weeks, March 6 - April 24, 2018

Tuesdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00

Portraiture in the age of digital selfies. Learn "how to" techniques and why we continue to use paint in the current era. Beginners welcome, returns encouraged. This is a class that supports your interest and creates a solid understanding of acrylics.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404 View Map
262-636-9177
