Portrait Painting in Acrylics

8 Weeks, March 6 - April 24, 2018

Tuesdays, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Fee: $150.00 Member Fee: $120.00

Supply List

Portraiture in the age of digital selfies. Learn "how to" techniques and why we continue to use paint in the current era. Beginners welcome, returns encouraged. This is a class that supports your interest and creates a solid understanding of acrylics.

Online registration closes three days before class begins.

Class is held at RAM's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.