Postcards & Politics in Menomonee Falls

Write postcards and talk about the issues, the latest orange news and how long Robin Vos can REALLY hold that smirk for. Meet new Democrats and make your voice heard at the Wisconsin State Capitol and U.S. Capitol. Postcards will be completed in support of the Medicaid Expansion in Wisconsin, Fair Maps and stopping gerrymandering, funding special education in public schools, decriminalization of marijuana, women's healthcare rights, and holding the Trump Administration and Trump Campaign accountable. A $5 donation is required to cover the cost of postcards and postage, as well as food and drinks. When more people are active politically, better decisions are made. RSVP to unlock the private residence address for this event. Menomonee Falls Action Team is this event's organizer.