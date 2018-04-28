Potluck for Peace & Teach-In on Korea

12 noon: Potluck for Peace (with Korean Food & other international dishes)

1–3pm: Teach-In on Korea, featuring UWM History Prof. Nan Kim

Prof. Kim is an internationally recognized expert on Korea and inter-Korean developments and serves on the steering committee of the international peace organization Women Cross DMZ. At UWM, she directs the Public History Program and has taught courses on modern Korea and the global history of the Korean War. An alumna of Princeton and UC-Berkeley, she recently published a timely book, Memory, Reconciliation, and Reunions in South Korea: Crossing the Divide (2017), about meetings between family members separated by the Korean divide and the role of public memory in the Korean peace process.

The teach-in panel will also include Rev. PyungAhn “Pastor Peace” Kim, Associate Pastor at Whitefish Bay United Methodist Church; Jim Carpenter and Pam Richard of Peace Action Wisconsin; and others.

Please bring an international/ethnic dish & enjoy food from around the world to celebrate peace.

Sat., April 28, 2018, 12 Noon potluck, 1pm Teach-In

United Methodist Church of Whitefish Bay,

819 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

Free and open to all interested.

Contact Peace Action (414) 269-9525, like/join: https://www.facebook.com/PeaceActionWI/