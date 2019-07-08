Potter's Wheel 1 / Ages 8-13 / July 8-12, 1:00 - 2:30 pm

An introduction to wheel throwing and the principles of form, mass and texture, learning through demonstrations and gentle guidance. Clay pieces will underglazed and fired, but not clear-coated with a shiny glaze. Learn about ways to add to your creation at home after firing.

Instructor/Artist: Mallory Olesen Willing

$66 RAM Members $83 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.