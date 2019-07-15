Potter's Wheel & Sculptural Ceramics / Ages 10-16 / July 15-19, 1:30 - 4:30 pm

Create a variety of functional and non-functional ceramic pieces using the potter’s wheel and handbuilding techniques. Weather and time dependent, Raku outside firing may take place on the last day of class. SIGN UP EARLY -- THIS CLASS FILLS UP FAST! Dress for mess and bring a snack. Clay pieces will underglazed and fired, but not clear-coated with a shiny glaze. Learn about ways to add to your creation at home after firing.

Instructor/Artist Mallory Olesen Willing

$102 RAM Members $127 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.