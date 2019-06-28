Potter's Wheel Studio / Ages 10-16

Spend the day taking time to practice and perfect your skills on the potter’s wheel! Clay pieces will underglazed and fired, but not clear-coated with a shiny glaze. Learn about ways to add to your creation at home after firing. Please bring a lunch.

Instructor/Artist: Nate Hunter

$66 RAM Members; $83 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm.