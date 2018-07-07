Pound of Flesh and Grainshifter
The Local/Club Anything 807 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Industrial Madness!
Pound of Flesh and Grainshifter from Chicago will be melting faces at Club Anything for free!!!
DJ support from Subspace, they will be in the house mixing some great music and visuals for your enjoyment.
NO COVER 21+ to enter
The local club anything serves local beer and spirits including absinthe. They carry over 50 different kinds of beer!
Info
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Concerts, Live Music/Performance