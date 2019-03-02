The Power of Poison Special Exhibt

Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233

Toxin or Tonic? Lifesaver or Life-Taker? The Power of Poison is fatal fun where you will discover the complex role of poison from aphrodisiac and self-defense to lethal weapons and medical miracles. See how the toxins and venoms found in nature can be used for good and evil, and uncover why people remain obsessed with poisonous myths and legends to this day. The Power of Poison is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York. The Media Sponsor of The Power of Poison is Lamar.

Monday - Friday 

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Kohl's Thank You Thursday

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month

The Butterfly Vivarium closes at 4:30 p.m. daily unless otherwise noted.

View Map
Education, Kids & Family, Museums & Tours
4142782728
