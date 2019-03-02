The Power of Poison Special Exhibt
Milwaukee Public Museum 800 W. Wells Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Toxin or Tonic? Lifesaver or Life-Taker? The Power of Poison is fatal fun where you will discover the complex role of poison from aphrodisiac and self-defense to lethal weapons and medical miracles. See how the toxins and venoms found in nature can be used for good and evil, and uncover why people remain obsessed with poisonous myths and legends to this day. The Power of Poison is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York. The Media Sponsor of The Power of Poison is Lamar.
Monday - Friday
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Saturday
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Kohl's Thank You Thursday
9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month
The Butterfly Vivarium closes at 4:30 p.m. daily unless otherwise noted.