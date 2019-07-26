Prairie Dog Blues Fest

The Prairie Dog Blues Festival is held every year on historic St. Feriole Island, right on the Mississippi River and nestled between jagged cliffs and green hills untouched by the Ice Age!

Once you get that cold drink in your hand, great tunes in your ear and good, friendly people all around, you’ll realize you're at one of the most beautiful venues anywhere.

Food & Beverage

You won’t go hungry here. There are a variety of excellent food vendors cooking their specialties, ranging from good ol’ American food to Cajun and BBQ; plus sweets for your sweet tooth. Our beer tent, with it’s own music stage, serves up many varieties of ice cold beer and wine coolers along with pop and water. Cigars are also sold here.

Seating

The event is in a park-like setting with plenty of trees and grass. Bring chairs and blankets.