Prata Duo Concert

A concert of horn, organ and piano music will be performed by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ Sunday March 11, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church.

The concert will feature works by Schumann, Gliere, Mike Keegan, and other composers

Freewill Offering

Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church is located at 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave. in Wauwatosa

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.