Prata Duo Concert
Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
A concert of horn, organ and piano music will be performed by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ Sunday March 11, 2018, at 3:00 P.M. at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church.
The concert will feature works by Schumann, Gliere, Mike Keegan, and other composers
Freewill Offering
Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church is located at 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave. in Wauwatosa
For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.
Info
Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Concerts