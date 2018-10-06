Prata Duo Concert
Martin Luther Lutheran Church 9235 W. Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53226
A concert of music for horn and piano will be presented by the Prata Duo, Mike Keegan, Horn, and Steve Wolff, Piano/Organ, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, Saturday October 6, 2018, at 4:00 P.M.
The concert will feature works by Glière, Schumann, and other composers.
Freewill Offering.
For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767.
