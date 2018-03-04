Praying With Their Feet: A Conversation with Bernice King and Susannah Heschel

The JCC and Milwaukee Urban League present a community program featuring the first public dialogue between daughters of American civil rights’ legends. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Susannah Heschel, daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, will participate in a moderated conversation on the civil rights movement, their fathers’ unique roles in that movement, and their own personal leadership in advancing their fathers’ legacies in the current social environment on Sunday, March 4 at 3:00 pm at The Pabst Theater. Free tickets (limit two per registered attendee) are available for reservation at jccmilwaukee.org/kingheschel.