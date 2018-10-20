Pre-Halloween Party w/Crush Point & Thrasher

Lucky Chance 6139 W. Beloit Road, West Allis, Wisconsin 53219

Join us at Lucky Chance, Saturday, October 20 as Wisconsin metal titans Crush Point and Thrasher team up to bring you the hottest pre-Halloween party in town!

A Day of the Dead fiesta like you’ve never experienced before!

Wear your favorite dark costume and explore your creative side with a sugar skull face paint.

$5.00 cover

Cash prize for best sugar skull makeup.

