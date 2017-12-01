Gallery 2622 is proud to present "Lacerations" by Benjamin Fairly on the "First Friday" December 1 from 6-9pm. "I needed something more, a new direction, a new light. So I decided to rip up the works from the past 5 or 6 years and find a new way to work on them and put them back together."Join us at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center street on 76th. 414.257.2622