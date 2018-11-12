Present Laughter ~ Play Reading with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Emerging Professional Residents

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12th | 7 pm |

Present Laughter Play Reading

Join Ten Chimneys Foundation as we welcome the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Emerging Professional Residents for a book-in-hand reading of Present Laughter, written by Noël Coward.

About

Present Laughter

Present Laughter is a comic play written by Noël Coward. The play follows a few days in the life of self-obsessed comedic actor, Garry Essendine, in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent and ego, amid a series of events bordering on farce, Garry has to deal with women who want to seduce him, an estranged wife, a crazed young playwright, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

The title comes from a song in Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, which urges carpe diem - "present mirth hath present laughter". Premiered in the early years of World War II, the story was described by Noël Coward as "a series of semi-autobiographical pyrotechnics".

Monday, November 12th at 7 pm

$20

Reservations: (262) 968-4110

About Play Readings at Ten Chimneys

Mentoring the next generation of artists was a role the Lunts valued, and continues to be a cornerstone of the programs Ten Chimneys Foundation nurtures, including our longstanding collaboration with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Artistic Internship Program as we present Play Readings at Ten Chimneys. We invite guests to join us in our beautiful Lunt-Fontanne Program Center as these contemporary protégés offer book-in-hand readings of the celebrated plays from the Lunts' era.

