Present Music’s Annual Thanksgiving Concert

offers music of diverse voices, with grace and a view toward peace.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2017 - 4PM

CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST

PRE-CONCERT TALK BY COMPOSER INGRAM MARSHAL AT 3:15 PM

October 16, 2017 (Milwaukee, WI) – Present Music’s artistic director, Kevin Stalheim, will create a concert from musical works that grow out of troubled times and reflect, in thanksgiving, on moments of shimmering peace and grace. Crossing cultures and voices, the works include a piece by a composer born in Iran, commissioned by a musician troubled by America’s war with Iran and inspired by the weaving of Persian carpets. In another, troubled times seen in photos of the faces of folks lost in the depths of the Depression inspire a work of sustaining by the mere promise of living. Poems born from an aggravation inspire a piece by a young composer. And finally, Present Music performs the world premiere of a new work composed for this concert, in which the lyrics ask, “how long until we find ‘grace’?”

The Present Music Ensemble will be joined by Alleluia Grace composer Ingram Marshall, the Bucks Native American Singing and Drumming Group, soprano Lindsay Kesselman, and the voices of the Hearing Voices Ensemble, the Reagan High School Choir, and the Arrowhead High School Choir. The evening ends with an opportunity to join in a Native American Friendship Dance.

