Present Music: Stalheim Time Finale & After-Party Post-Concert Semi-Twang Robin Pluer MRS. FUN & Sigmund Snopek III

Through Present Music and its concerts, Kevin Stalheim has brought some of the most exciting world composers of our time from places such as Australia, Turkey, China, and Austria to Milwaukee. Stalheim’s final concert as Artistic Director brings Present Music back to the Pabst Theater for a celebration involving many local collaborators – both new and old – to the Ensemble. StalheimTime is a thank you to the Community, Musicians, Audiences, Supporters, and Artistic Collaborators who contributed to each concert experience.

Present Music will present works of composers important to new music and personal to Stalheim, including John Adams’ Son of Chamber Symphony, Aaron Copland’s iconic Appalachian Spring, and Elena Kats-Chernin’s Village Idiot. This landmark event will include a post-concert party.

Hey Milwaukee! Are you curious and up for anything? Start your summer off with a super-show of Milwaukee performers at the Pabst on June 1st hosted by Kevin Stalheim and Present Music.

Present Music is not your average new music ensemble and this is not your average concert. We’re pulling out all the stops to give Milwaukee a huge thank you for 37 years of support for Present Music’s curious and inventive concert experiences, held in outside-of-the-box venues right here in the city we love.

There’s something for everyone – an amazing concert repertoire and post-concert bands, modern dance, physical performance, flying objects, the list goes on…

Concert Collaborators include:

Danceworks, Inc.

Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Brooke Thiele

After-Party Post-Concert Collaborators include:

The guys from Semi Twang

Robin Pluer

MRS. FUN

Sigmund Snopek III