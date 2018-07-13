Divine Savior Holy Angels (DSHA) High School’s Community Theatre Works presents "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"

From July 13 to 15, 2018, Divine Savior Holy Angels (DSHA) High School’s Community Theatre Works will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Showtimes are July 13 at 7 p.m., July 14 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and July 15 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Community Theatre Works (CTW) is an intensive, four-week rehearsal process combining the talents of DSHA students with other adult actors in the community, as well as high school and middle-school students – all guaranteed a part to explore and learn about being a part of an on-stage, professional-quality production.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” is directed by Rhonda Schmidt, DSHA Theatre Director, an award-winning director and costume designer with credits at multiple area theaters including University Lake School, Waukesha Civic Theatre, and Sunset Playhouse. The production features Tamia Fowlkes (DSHA ‘18) as Willy Wonka, Luc Demmon (Marquette University High School) as Charlie Bucket, Adam Blackwood (Marquette University High School) as Grandpa Joe, Ben Kujawa (Marquette University High School) as Augustus Gloop, Mia Helbig (DSHA ‘19) as Veruca Salt, Sydney Bannach (DSHA ‘20) as Mike Teavee, and Abby Urban (DSHA ‘19) as Violet Beauregarde.

DSHA’s production of “Willy Wonka” will delight with chocolate rivers, gigantic bubbles, flying children, magical elevators, and iconic songs from the film starring Gene Wilder, including “The Candyman," “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” “Cheer up Charlie,” and “Pure Imagination.” Wonka’s magic thrills the “dreamers of dreams” as Charlie and Grandpa Joe float to the ceiling of the bubble room, gum-chewing Violet blows up into a blueberry, and a dutiful crew of Oompa Loompas remind the children that “if you’re not greedy, you will go far.”

DSHA will sponsor special events beginning one hour prior to each show. At “Family Fun Nights” on July 13 and 15, families can purchase four tickets to the show, one large pizza, and four drinks for a discounted price of $55. Prior to each show on Saturday, July 14 and the afternoon show on July 15, young audience members will love the “Wonka Wonderlands,” which will include a photo booth, face painting, and arts and crafts.