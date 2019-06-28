No Pressure Open Mic #3 (5:30pm)

No Pressure Open Mic Series will unravel a world of creativity waiting to be explored. Whether you dance, rap, poetry or Cha-Cha, No Pressure Open Mic’s stage is for you. A stage in which the energy will be influential and people will be stunned with euphoria because you decided to come out and share your peace. Doors will open and Sign Up for the show will begin at 5:30, the show starts at 6:00. We will have a number of different Hosts from around City that's making change a life style. Light refreshments will be available, so you will not have to share on an empty Stomach. To that end, Thank You, See you soon. No Pres