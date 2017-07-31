Event time: 6:30 pm Thu

The race to the finish gets easier when it’s for a great cause! The Pretzel Run, hosted by Saint Robert School, will benefit the 300+ students of the school while fostering a sense of community.

Taking place Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. on the Oak Leaf Trail at Estabrook Park, the race will feature a competitive, chip-timed 5K race, a 1.5-mile fun run/walk and kids dash for children ages eight and under.

Overall first place male and female participants will be recognized and receive a Performance Running Outfitters gift card. The top three male and female 5K finishers in each age category below will receive medals. In addition, all children 12 and under who run or walk either the 5K, the 1.5 mile route or the Kids Pretzel Dash will receive participation ribbons.

Registered participants will receive a Pretzel Run race t-shirt, 5K run results for the chip-timed course, a fresh pretzel and admittance to the post-run family social at the Estabrook Beer Garden and playground.

Price: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Milwaukee/PretzelRun5K