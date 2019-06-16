Pride Yourself

This Sunday, June 16th from 5pm-7pm, we are inviting anyone and everyone to come shop and party with us as we celebrate Pride month with dance music and refreshments. We will also have the reigning Miss Wisconsin Continental Elite, Christina Chase, with us to take pictures. Our Madison sister store, Tailgate, will also be present to sell Pride merchandise. Mention this ad and try on a pair of AE jeans to receive 20% off of your purchase.

This event is very near and dear to our hearts as the message of love, equality, and inclusivity is a cornerstone of the company's mission. American Eagle is currently partnering with It Gets Better, and anyone who attends the event will be able to make a donation alongside of their purchase.