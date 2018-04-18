Princeton professor to give Metcalfe Lecture at MU on April 18

A professor of theology emeritus from Princeton University will talk about his personal journey studying and writing about African American history, as this year’s Metcalfe Lecture, Wednesday, April 18, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Raynor Memorial Libraries Beaumier Suites BC, 1355 W. Wisconsin Avenue.

Dr. Albert Raboteau, who attended Marquette in the late 1960s, is Henry W. Putnam Professor of Religion Emeritus at Princeton. He will deliver his lecture, “A Fire in the Bones.” A scholar on African American religion, his books include: Slave Religion: The “Invisible Institution” in the Antebellum South (1978), Canaan Land: A Religious History of African Americans (2001), and A Sorrowful Joy: A Spiritual Journey of an African American Man in Late Twentieth Century America (2002). He has received honorary doctorates from four universities and held fellowships from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Guggenheim Foundation.