Prisoner Release Party

Join us for a wickedly good time at Mason Street Grill as we host the annual release soiree for the celebrated Orin Swift Cellars "The Prisoner" 2016.

This highly sought after "California Cult Wine" is finally set free from its cellars every Halloween and is met with a rejoicing crowd of wine aficionados.

“The Prisoner” is a boutique wine compromising of dense & spicy Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Sirah, Syrah, Charbono and Grenache that is a “repeat offender” on Wine Spectator’s Top 100 wines of the year, often garnering top scores each vintage.

Join us as our cast of "prisoners" releases this new vintage to Milwaukee. Feel free to dress up yourself!