Project HEAL Fundraiser at Urban Beets

Project HEAL is the largest eating disorder nonprofit in the US focused on providing access to healing, via a treatment access program and the first comprehensive eating disorder peer support program, Communities of HEALing. Eating disorders have the highest mortality rates amongst any mental illness and every cent that Project HEAL makes goes towards helping provide treatment access to people suffering.

Project HEAL has expanded into the Milwaukee market. The city’s branch will start as an ambassadorship as the program builds support and community involvement.

Please check out their social media and website for more information, and join us on September 20th, from 5-9 pm, to help support their cause! 50% of the proceeds of all food and drink sold from 5-9 pm will go to benefit the organization! So please, stop in, purchase some plant-based goodness, and help support the wellness network in our community!