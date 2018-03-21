Public Foxconn Forum at Carthage College

In a series of panel discussions examining the anticipated impact of the Foxconn manufacturing facility soon to be built in Mount Pleasant, Carthage College will host 'Foxconn in Wisconsin and Beyond' on March 21.

This forum, along with the others in the series, will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in room 107 of the A.W. Clausen Center for World Business on the north end of the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Panelists will include community leaders and Carthage faculty from a variety of academic departments. Time will also be set aside for audience questions and discussions.

To attract large global employers, governments often provide incentives ranging from workforce training to direct subsidies. 'Foxconn in Wisconsin and Beyond' will lay out the relevant economic trends and analyze the expected benefits and costs stemming from Wisconsin’s recruitment of Foxconn.

Feb. 28 - Impact on Local Culture and Community

March 14 - Impact on Local Government, Geography, and Policy

March 21 - Foxconn in Wisconsin and Beyond