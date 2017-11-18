Puerto Rico Benefit

Hurricane Relief

Savor the Flavor

Help Puerto Rico

Saturday 18 November

11:00 am -- 5:00 pm

+Puerto Rican meal - $10.00

+Chicken or beef empanadas

+Bake sale

+Dine in or carry out

Endorsed by Central America Solidarity Coalition (CASC)

Sponsored by Racine Helps Puerto Rico

(Find us on Facebook)  

information, comments, or to volunteer:

Art Felix 262/770-0547

Cynthia Perales 262/664-5043

Info
Living Faith Lutheran Church 2915 Wright Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
Benefits / Charity
