Puerto Rico Benefit
Living Faith Lutheran Church 2915 Wright Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Hurricane Relief
Savor the Flavor
Help Puerto Rico
Saturday 18 November
11:00 am -- 5:00 pm
Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Avenue, Racine
+Puerto Rican meal - $10.00
+Chicken or beef empanadas
+Bake sale
+Dine in or carry out
Endorsed by Central America Solidarity Coalition (CASC)
Sponsored by Racine Helps Puerto Rico
(Find us on Facebook)
information, comments, or to volunteer:
Art Felix 262/770-0547
Cynthia Perales 262/664-5043
Info
Living Faith Lutheran Church 2915 Wright Ave., City of Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
Benefits / Charity