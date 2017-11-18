Puerto Rico Benefit

Hurricane Relief

Savor the Flavor

Help Puerto Rico

Saturday 18 November

11:00 am -- 5:00 pm

Living Faith Lutheran Church

2915 Wright Avenue, Racine

+Puerto Rican meal - $10.00

+Chicken or beef empanadas

+Bake sale

+Dine in or carry out

Endorsed by Central America Solidarity Coalition (CASC)

Sponsored by Racine Helps Puerto Rico

(Find us on Facebook)

information, comments, or to volunteer:

Art Felix 262/770-0547

Cynthia Perales 262/664-5043