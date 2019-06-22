Pups and Pints Benefiting Safe Harbor Humane Society

Back again, it's picture day for your dog! Pups & Pints is on Saturday June 22nd. This is a day for the dogs, and Shadow Dog Photography will be taking photos of your furry best friend. Visit their booth, sign up, donate $20 CASH, get a photo taken that day, and you'll receive a beautiful digital image of your pup. All proceeds will go to Safe Harbor Humane Society. Hosted Petrifying Springs Biergarten. Other vendors will also be joining in the fun. See you there!