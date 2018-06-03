When you Wage Hope at PurpleStride Milwaukee 2018, the walk to end pancreatic cancer, you join a vibrant community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates committed to rewriting the future of this deadly disease. Your fundraising and participation directly funds efforts to help patients and families. Come out and stride with us!

We feature a 5K timed run and 2 mile fun walk, a children's area and plenty of space for tailgating after the event.